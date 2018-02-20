Folk trio keep up Celtic theme

Following a sold-out show by Scotland’s Tannahill Weavers, it’s the turn of Michael McGoldrick, John McCusker and John Doyle to carry on the Celtic music theme being promoted by WemsFest.

WemsFest director Mark Ringwood said: “All three musicians have been heavily involved in the three-week-long Celtic Connections Festival in Glasgow and then immediately set off on a tour of major UK concert halls as a live version of the successful television series The Transatlantic Sessions.

“No sooner than that finishes, they carry on in their own right on a 21-date tour which takes them from Inverness to Paris and Rotterdam, and somewhere in that hectic schedule is a show at Emsworth Baptist Church on Monday, February 26.

“Michael McGoldrick came to prominence when he was a winner of one of the first BBC Young Folk Musician Awards. Since then his pipe/whistle playing has become a centrepiece within Celtic supergroup Capercaillie who have twice sold out Chichester Festival Theatre. Scotsman John McCusker came to prominence as a key member of Kate Rusby’s band – he went on to marry her – and John Doyle has been one of the most in-demand rhythm guitarists in both Europe and the USA. Their Emsworth date on Monday, February 26 at the Baptist Church is sandwiched between a show in New Galloway and Cambridge.”

