Dance superstars Diversity will play Brighton next year on their 10th anniversary tour - Born Ready

Spokeswoman Kara McCabe said: “After eight sell out UK tours, over half a million tickets sold, and countless television and live performances, Diversity have announced their landmark 10 Year Anniversary Tour UK tour, “Born Ready” for Autumn 2019.





“2019 marks 10 years since Diversity took the nation by storm when they won the third series of Britain’s Got Talent, beating Susan Boyle in front of a television audience of over 20 million.

"Since then, thanks to the overwhelming support of their fans and the British public they continue to wow audiences around the world with their innovative live tours and performances.”



Creator and choreographer Ashley Banjo said: “Born Ready is such an incredibly special tour for the whole Diversity family. 2019 marks 10 years since we won Britain’s Got Talent and since then we have continued to innovate, grow and achieve things that most said were impossible.

"‘Born Ready’ will not only celebrate this and look back at some of the iconic Diversity moments over the past 10 years. But it will also look forward to the future, at how Diversity continues to evolve and how we plan to pass what we’ve created onto the next generation. Be prepared for dance, illusions, mind blowing stunts and inspiring stories that will hopefully leave people amazed!”



After judging on Sky 1’s Got To Dance for all five series, Ashley Banjo entered a new role on ITV’s spectacular return of Dancing On Ice in 2018 and will return again in 2019. Ashley has also hosted, choreographed and starred in the BAFTA nominated The Real Full Monty (2017 and 2018) and The Real Full Monty: Ladies Night. Both of these shows will be returning to ITV in early 2019. 2019 will also see the launch of Ashley’s new show Flirty Dancing on Channel 4. Since starring in ITV’s I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out of Here fellow Diversity member Jordan Banjo has hosted on Sky 1’s Revolution and will be hosting on BBC 1’s brand new primetime show The Greatest Dancer which will hit TV screens early 2019. Diversity continue to inspire the next generation of dancers and are about to launch their brand new online dance classes with 20DV.



Tickets for Diversity’s ‘Born Ready’ go onsale Friday 30th November at 10am at http://www.gigsandtours.com and http://www.ticketmaster.com

SEPTEMBER 2019

SAT 21 STOKE REGENT THEATRE

SUN 22 CARDIFF ST DAVID’S HALL - MATINEE

TUE 24 GUILDFORD G LIVE

WED 25 GUILDFORD G LIVE

FRI 27 NOTTINGHAM ROYAL CONCERT HALL

SAT 28 BLACKPOOL OPERA HOUSE

SUN 29 GATESHEAD SAGE - MATINEE

OCTOBER 2019

TUE 01 YORK BARBICAN

WED 02 CARLISLE SANDS CENTRE

FRI 04 HULL BONUS ARENA

SAT 05 EDINBURGH USHER HALL

SUN 06 SHEFFIELD CITY HALL - MATINEE

WED 09 LLANDUDNO VENUE CYMRU

FRI 11 BATH FORUM

SAT 12 BOURNEMOUTH INTL CENTRE

WED 16 OXFORD NEW THEATRE

WED 23 MILTON KEYNES THEATRE

SAT 26 PLYMOUTH PAVILIONS

SUN 27 BRIGHTON CENTRE - MATINEE AND EVENING

TUE 29 READING HEXAGON

THU 31 LEICESTER DE MONTFORT HALL

NOVEMBER 2019

SAT 02 BIRMINGHAM ALEXANDRA THEATRE - MATINEE AND EVENING

WED 06 NORTHAMPTON DERNGATE

FRI 08 LIVERPOOL EMPIRE THEATRE

SAT 09 LONDON EVENTIM APOLLO - MATINEE AND EVENING

TUE 12 IPSWICH REGENT

WED 13 AYLESBURY WATERSIDE THEATRE

FRI 15 HARROGATE CONVENTION CENTRE

SAT 16 MANCHESTER PALACE THEATRE - MATINEE AND EVENING

WED 20 HALIFAX VICTORIA THEATRE

SAT 23 GLASGOW KING’S THEATRE - MATINEE AND EVENING

http://www.diversitystreetdance.net

