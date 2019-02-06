Brighton date confirmed for singer and composer Jacob Collier

Multi-instrumentalist, singer, composer, arranger, producer and 2-time GRAMMY winning Jacob Collier will launch his ambitious new album project Djesse with four UK concerts this month, including Brighton.

His UK Tour dates are:

Monday, Feb 18, 2019 - Brighton - Concorde 2

Tuesday, Feb 19, 2019 - Bristol - Trinity

Wednesday, Feb 20, 2019 - Manchester - Gorilla

Friday, Feb 22, 2019 - London - Hackney Arts Centre

Spokesman Joe Baxter said: “Having undertaken a wildly acclaimed 200-date solo world tour in support of debut album In My Room, the much lauded 24-year-old Londoner will be taking his new 4-piece band across the UK this month with shows in Brighton, Bristol, Manchester and London.

“The tour will see the first UK performances of songs from Djesse, the first volume of which was released in December and features Metropole Orkest, Voces8, Take 6, Laura Mvula and Hamid El Kasri. The album was the first of four to be released by Collier as part of a hugely ambitious project that represents a journey through his lush musical palette; from full scale orchestral to acoustic to soul to jazz to electronic. Volume 2 is scheduled for release in May with Volumes 3 and 4 being released later in 2019.

“Jacob Collier is largely self-taught, and the viral YouTube videos he began posting from his London bedroom caught the attention of Quincy Jones and made him a star. He won two GRAMMYs for his 2016 debut album In My Room. His quick rise led to collaborations with the likes of Herbie Hancock and Hans Zimmer, a performance with Pharrell, a Ted Talk, a BBC Prom and even the recomposition of Samsung’s ringtone.”

Jools Holland confirms Brighton Centre date



Ian Hislop on the "forgotten hero of free speech" he is bringing back to life in Chichester



Major new exhibition opens at the National Trust's Petworth House



40th anniversary celebrations for Chichester Cinema at New Park



Brilliant young musical talents star on the Chichester stage



New book tells story of West Sussex's architectural "medieval jigsaw puzzle"



First acts for The Isle of Wight Festival 2019 announced



African stone sculptures go on show at Chichester's Oxmarket



Paul Winner's Arundel exhibition will help young artists



Painting becomes an unlikely star of the show after years in a Chichester school storeroom



Chichester arts charity Outside In wins business backing from Investec



Chichester exhibition explores the restorative power of art in dark times







Littlehampton Musical Comedy Society promise panto fun!



First-ever LGBT support group launches in Chichester



Your chance to help illustrate Lexi's new book!



West Sussex Music offers a different take on musical chairs!



Historic Kings Theatre promising its "biggest year" yet.



New opportunities at Chichester Music Centre



South coast return for Les Miserables in 2019!

