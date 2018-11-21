Late night shopping and Christmas deals in Bognor Regis

Here's where to go late night Christmas shopping in Bognor Regis this December:

The BID confirmed that shops such as Reynolds, Wilko, Toy Stuff, Polka Dot Stripes, Unique Promotions, Boutique Roma and others would be opening late to ensure shoppers are able to get every stocking filler that they need in the run up to Christmas.

A spokesman for the Bognor Regis Business Improvement District (BID) said: "There's every chance to get your Christmas present buying well in hand as late night shopping kicks of in Bognor Regis on the three Thursdays leading up to December 25."

Many of the bars and restaurants of Bognor Regis will be putting on special offers and promotions too, with the aim of getting late night shoppers to stay longer in the town, have their dinner while there and well and have some fun.

The offers include 10 per cent off at Johnny's Chicken, free hot drink with and pancake or waffle at Rainbows, one large pizza and two gins at Fusion as well as others.

The BID has also promised 'amazing light and sound street performers' to entertain shoppers including Rhia-Cherie, a singer from Chichester University who recently went viral on social media with her incredible voice.

The BID spokesman added: "These amazing street performers, which also include ice people, light shows, angels and 8ft bouncing snowmen, are really not to be missed. So why now make a night of it on December 6th, 13th and 20th?

"Come along to Bognor Regis town centre for some late night shopping, special offers and great entertainment on the three Thursdays leading up to Christmas and make the most of all there is to see and do!"

December 6, 4pm to 7pm

The Light Gliders will be whizzing around the town in their light up costumes.

December 13, 4pm to 7pm

Two angels will be floating around the town centre playing music as they go. There will also be music from singer Rhia-Cherie

December 20, 4pm to 7pm

Musical Ruth on their piano will be touring the town centre singing sons to get you in the spirit for Christmas. Rhia-Cherie will also be back again singing some fantastic songs.

For more details on all Christmas entertainment, visit the Love Bognor website at

https://lovebognorregis.co.uk/late-night-shopping or keep an eye on Love Bognor Regis’ Facebook page.