Young dancers showcase talents in Christmas show

Dancers from the Rosemary Bell Academy of Dance will take to the stage on Sunday for their annual Christmas performance.

The performance will take place at Ormiston Academy in Westergate and will showcase the talents of children aged three to 19.

More than 100 dancers will take to the stage to perform in a range of pieces from classical ballet to musical theatre.

Principal Rosemary Bell said: “At the academy, we take great pride in our Christmas performance.

“It is a time where we bring all of our students together to celebrate their hard work through out the academic year.

“The children absolutely love the buzz backstage, the trill of wearing a tutu and the chance to perform to over 300 guests. All in all it is a very special day for our dancers.”

Tickets are £7 and can be purchased at www.rbadance.co.uk

The Rosemary Bell Academy of Dance, which has classes in Chichester and Westergate, is a Royal Academy of Dance ballet school which offers RAD ballet and exams, adult ballet, pilates, musical theatre and, more recently, the Acrobatic Arts syllabus.

Miss Bell has recently qualified in acrobatic arts, which combines jazz, ballet and gymnastics to offer a challenging and creative new dance class.