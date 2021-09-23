International Interview Concerts series resumes in Brighton

Olga Paliy (piano)

Richard Amey, of The International Interview Concerts charity, said: “The name of Astor Piazzolla is increasingly cropping up on concert programmes. His specialist Argentine Tangos are bonding with British audience taste for a pinch of foreign holiday-sounding nostalgia, perhaps craving a cameo of Hispanic dance floor passion. Piazzolla’s signature piece, Libertango, even made it into the Last Night of the Proms.

“Violinist Kamila Bydlowska is one of those modern musicians specialising in more than one genre. Witness her in action at Music & Wine at St Luke’s, in Brighton’s Queen’s Park Pepperpot on Friday, September 24 (7.30pm). She’ll be pairing with pianist Olga Paliy in a presentation mixing not only Argentine Tango with standard 19th century German, French, Latvian and Russian classical, but also inter-war jazz Broadway tweaked from a 1990s vantage point.

“Bydlowska recently completed the world-first recordings of the English violin concertos by William Wordsworth and Arnold Griller. She also plays in the string Trio Klein. And as a member of London’s Tango Terra Kuarteto, an authentic dance band featuring bandoneon (accordion), bass, piano, guitar and violin, and popular across the southern third of England, Bydlowska is a Pole among three native Argentinians.

“In Brighton, she and Paliy – a Ukrainian with a solo career in London – will perform Piazzolla’s 1988 filmscore tango Vuelvo Al sur (I’m going back to the South), from director and lyricist Fernando E Solanas’ film, Sur. Then comes the virtuoso violin Concert Fantasy on Themes from Gershwin’s Porgy & Bess, by Igor Frolov, who lets his caprice go to work on Porgy’s Theme, Serena’s Lament, Sportin’ Life and Summertime.

“The concert storms in through the door with the Brahms’ Scherzo for Robert Schumann’s noted collaborative three-composer work assembled for Joseph Joachim, the top violinist of the day. Then comes the chance to appreciate in four movements the compositional mastery of Saint-Saens in his admired First Violin Sonata.

“There will also be a Mazurka for solo piano by Josef Vitols, and Shakespeare’s Montagues and Capulets will be surging in, to Sergey Prokofiev’s Dance of the Knights from his Romeo and Juliet ballet. That should sound as sweepingly dramatic as a piano and violin can possibly be.”