Fernhurst Choral Society return to the stage

Tim Ravalde

The concert is at 7.30pm on Saturday, November 20 at St Mary’s Church, Petworth.

Society chairman Nigel Roberts said: “This performance is the first of the society’s 2021-22 concert season following a Covid enforced absence of nearly two years. We believe Messiah is the perfect choice to mark the society’s triumphant return to public performance. Full of famous tunes, it represents the high point of the 18th-century collision of sacred music and opera.

“Messiah was composed with a scriptural text from the King James Bible and Psalms from the Book of Common Prayer. It was first performed in Dublin in 1742. After an initially modest public reception, the oratorio gained in popularity, eventually becoming one of the best-known and most frequently performed choral works in Western music.”

Musical director Tim Ravalde said: “Come and hear the choir and our four fabulous young soloists, Natasha Page, George Haynes, Phil Durrant and Jack Comerford together with King’s College organ scholar Richard Gowers deliver what promises to be a thoroughly enjoyable, uplifting and joyous performance.”