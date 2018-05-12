Selsey host Thespians for Sir Patrick Moore Cup

Selsey Cricket Club welcome the Thespian Thunderers for the annual match for the Sir Patrick Moore Cup this Sunday.

The match is complemented by a family fun day and is sponsored by the Party and Event Club.

Thunderers members have won awards at the Edinburgh Festival Comedy Awards and the BAFTAs and have starred in hit television series for the BBC, ITV and Sky including Spooks, Horrible Histories, Spy, New Tricks, Game of thrones, Harry Potter and Eastenders.

The Thunderers are a team of players from the world of showbusiness and the world’s premier actors’ cricket team.

They feature actors and directors involved in a dozen West End shows: The Woman In Black, Pygmalion, The 39 Steps, Yes Prime Minister and Buckley among them; from productions at The Donmar, The Old Vic, The National, Chichester and nationwide.

Thunderers members have won awards at the Edinburgh Festival Comedy Awards and the BAFTAs and have starred in hit television series for the BBC, ITV and Sky including Spooks, Horrible Histories, Spy, New Tricks, Game of thrones, Harry Potter and Eastenders.

It promises to be another great family day out at Selsey CC.

Attractions on the ground include include craft stalls, Disney characters, a mini fair, face painting, bouncy castles, demonstrations from local groups, boxercise, Nerf Wars, sumo wrestling, The Pet Pantry, a wide range of refreshments, The Dance Club, charity stalls, a licensed bar and a large picnic area.

In the cricket pavilion is the Sir Patrick Moore 3D exhibition, open to visitors on the day, which recreates famous Selsey astronomer Sir Patrick’s study at his home Farthings with original items on show.