Action from Bognor's win over Chichester twos at Oaklands Park / Picture: Jo Foote

Bognor win at Chichester - rugby picture gallery

It was a first competitive visit to Chichester's Oaklands Park for 13 years - and Bognor came away from the clash with Chi twos with a 25-8 win in the Hampshire premier.

By Steve Bone
Wednesday, 29th September 2021, 7:48 am
Updated Wednesday, 29th September 2021, 7:50 am

See pictures from the game here from Jo Foote -followed by Al Craig's pictures from Bognor seconds' game v Southampton. Get the full report from Chi II v Bognor in the Bognor Observer - out on Thursday, when the Chichester Observer will have all the action from the Blues' visit to Camberley.

