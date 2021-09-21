Perotto has the Foundation for Goodwood success - preview and tips

Goodwood hosts racing on Wednesday afternoon / Picture: Clive Bennett

The going at the track is Good, Good to firm in places and the action gets under way at 1.15pm, with the finale at 4.35pm. We have previewed all of the action with our race by race guide. If you want to make sure you have the best bookie for your horse racing bets, OLBG have researched all the best horse racing bookmakers here.

1.15pm Maiden Stakes (1m 2f)

Godolphin are enjoying a phenomenal season and saddle debutant Age Of Sail in this event. The son of Frankel is a half-brother to an Australian Group One winner and makes plenty of appeal on breeding. His market rivals are headed by War Horse who shaped well when filling the runner-up position on his latest career start, whilst 75,000gns purchase Schmilsson is a half-brother to Group One winner Izzi Top and is another to note.

Selection: Age Of Sail

1.45pm Claiming Handicap (1m)

Kettle Hill is in good form and bids to back up a narrow success at Sandown last time out. He has gone up 5lb for that win, but is open to more improvement. Enigmatic was a narrow winner of a competitive handicap at Pontefract last time out and has to enter equations off a 2lb higher mark, but Turn On The Charm has been running well in defeat this term, including when fourth at Newbury last time out and he can come out on top for title-chasing rider William Buick.

Selection: Turn On The Charm

2.17pm Inkerman Handicap (6f)

Lockdown did the business in fine style on his second start for George Baker at Kempton and is dangerous if translating that form to turf. Course and distance winner Under Curfew is also respected, buy Some Nightmare scored in smooth fashion at Chepstow last time out and is taken to defy a 7lb rise.

Selection: Some Nightmare

2.52pm Listed Foundation Stakes (1m 2f)

The feature event of the day with eight runners going to post for the £52,500 event. King Vega shed the maiden tag in good style over course and distance last time out and is deeply respected along with recent Doncaster scorer and the consistent Fox Tal. Migration scored at the Qatar Goodwood Festival over course and distance in July, before going on to score at York last time out. He is interesting now stepped in to pattern company. However, Perotto backed up a good third at Sandown in Group company when second in the Celebration Mile at Goodwood last time out and with this step up in trip likely to suit, he is fancied to do the business.

Selection: Perotto

3.27pm Fillies’ Handicap (1m 6f)

Sea Sylph is thoroughly unexposed at the bottom of the handicap and cannot be overlooked along with last time out scorer Percy’s Price and Kenahope who makes her debut for David Menuisier. However, Flower Of Scotland continues to go from strength to strength and was an easy five-length winner at Leicester on her latest start. She is taken to score again.

Selection: Flower Of Scotland

4.02pm Handicap (1m 2f)

Lawn Ranger is a former course and distance winner and showed that he is in good heart when third on his latest start. Hundred Isles was second in a competitive event at Lingfield lat time out, whilst Mazzuri is an interesting runner returning from a 759 day layoff. However, this is all about Curtiz. He completed the three-timer in smooth fashion last time out and is taken to continue his winning run.

Selection: Curtiz

4.35pm Goodwood Apprentice Handicap (5F)