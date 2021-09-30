Mister Tickle can have punters smiling at Fontwell Park

They race at Fontwell Park on Friday afternoon

The action at the track gets underway at 1.00pm and concludes at 3.55pm. The ground at the West Sussex course is currently Good to Soft, with rain expected at the track throughout the afternoon. We have previewed the action with our race by race guide. If you want to make sure you have the best bookie for your horse racing bets, OLBG have researched all the best horse racing bookmakers here.

1pm Novices’ Hurdle (2m 1f)

Our Surprise sets a clear standard having scored at Newton Abbot in April and now has his first run following wind surgery. He has to be towards the top of the shortlist, whilst Baddesley is a fascinating runner having been off the track since finishing fourth at Wincanton in a bumper in January. However, the fascinating runner is trained locally by Gary Moore. Haddex Des Obeaux was an impressive winner of a hurdle at Auteuil in April and has subsequently moved to Gary Moore. He firmly rates in the could be anything category and gets the vote.

Selection: Haddex Des Obeaux

1.35pm Handicap Hurdle (2m 1f)

Pasvotsky was well-beaten in a competitive event at Sandown, but had previously been progressive and he is respected along with Wasdell Dundalk who has enjoyed a fruitful summer, winning his last two starts. However, preference is for Champagne City. The eight-year-old was a smooth winner at Worcester on his latest start and is taken to defy a 4lb rise in the weights.

Selection: Champagne City

2.10pm Handicap Chase (2m 5f)

Mac Tottie is of interest despite having to defy top-weight, whilst the unexposed Pilbara is another to note. Highway One O One has won two of his 15 starts over fences, but needs to build on his recent second at Market Rasen. However, the fascinating runner is Anemoi. He has his first run for Gary Moore and remains open to plenty of improvement having won one of his three starts over fences so far.

Selection: Anemoi

2.45pm Juvenile Hurdle (2m 1f)

The Yellow Mini is a winner over course and distance, whilst George Bancroft has his first run over hurdles having made a winning debut for Charlie Longsdon on the Flat. However, Keepyourdreamsbig narrowly at Worcester last time out and is taken to score again.

Selection: Keepyourdreamsbig

3.20pm Handicap Hurdle (2m 3f)

No Worries chases a three-timer and is respected along with Gary Moore’s Ballydoyle. However, preference is for Gaot. The unexposed five-year-old was a narrow second at Newton Abbot last time out and is taken to go one better.

Selection: Gaot

3.55pm Conditional Jockeys’ Handicap Chase (3m 1f)

Aubusson is the class horse in this event, but preference is for Mister Tickle. He targets the hat-trick having scored at Fontwell on his latest start and there looks to be more improvement to come from his current mark of 112 with Niall Houlihan taking 3lb off. He makes plenty of appeal for Gary Moore in the finale.