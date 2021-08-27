Golfers pitch in to boost Chichester hospital that saved Covid sufferer Donna

A collage from the charity golf day at Goodwood that raised money for the intensive care unit at St Richard's Hospital

The event was put on to raise funds for the intensive care unit at the Chichester hospital which took care of Donna Morgan, who was struck down with Covid at the start of the pandemic and spent 74 days in a coma.

Her husband Toby organised the day which also featured on-course ‘experiences’ such as a Gin Bar sponsored by Chichester Harbour Gin, a wine bar sponsored by Ivy Wines of Emsworth, a pop-up pub with Langham Brewery beers on tap and a fantastic paella cooked by some of Donna’s friends.

The format for the day was an individual Stableford and a four-person team Stableford with the best three scores counting on each hole.

Each team also had a pink bonus ball which scored double points and further bonus balls could be bought if the previous one was lost, raising extra funds for the cause!

Rather fittingly the winning team was made up of Donna’s nephews Tom Jordan and Mark Sykes and her sons Charles Morgan and Cameron McGoldrick.

Their prize is a round on the Brabazon course at The Belfry and an overnight stay.

The individual winner, with an impressive 44 points, was Mark Sykes, who won a four ball at Old Thorns.

A raffle of four balls from local clubs including Avisford, Bognor Regis, Chichester, Cowdray, Golf At Goodwood, Littlehampton and Rustington was followed by an auction of Golf At Goodwood memberships with the final total raised exceeding £5,000.

The bulk of the £125,000 raised by the ComeOnDonna campaign to date will be invested in a Therapy Garden at the hospital.