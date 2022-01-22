Chichester Rifle Club celebrates notable milestone

Chichester Rifle Club's oldest and youngest members, Tony Christofi and Reuben Hooper

The club has its origins with the British Legion and the Home Guard Old Comrades’ Association which was formed to preserve the camaraderie generated during the Second World War.

The club’s constitution was drawn up on January 22, 1947 and the Chichester Home Guard Rifle Club was created as a target rifle shooting club.

For many years, HQ was at the White Swan in Westgate, before moving to premises in Quarry Lane. The club moved again to its purpose built, eight-firing-point range in Wellington Road Chichester in 2006.

The club has been affiliated with the National Small-bore Rifle Association since the 1940s and regularly hosts shooters in club, county, national and international small-bore rifle competitions.

The first lady member joined in 1953 and was soon joined by several others enabling them to form a ladies’ team in 1955.

The pandemic put a temporary hold on new memberships, but the club is experiencing a sharp increase in applications since fully reopening last autumn. Juniors can start when they are 12. The oldest member – pictured here – is in his late 80s and still shoots every week.

The prone shooting A team recently won the Sussex division one league trophy sponsored by the Daily Telegraph.