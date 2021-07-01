Bognor athletes are queens of Race to the King

The Race to the King Queens in Winchester

Several Tone Zoners took part – Beth Suter, Lisa Broad, Nicky King, Leigh Paige, Charlotte Seaton and Bushka Skladanek.

In a team with two others Anita Watkins and Jude Bazeley, the eight ladies called themselves the Race To The King Queens.

Day one started at 8.10 from Goodwood Racecourse and they headed towards Bignor Hill before joining the Southdowns Way and running through Cocking and Harting to basecamp in Compton.

Covering 23 miles and 2,400ft of elevation the ladies made it into basecamp after 6hr 41min of running.

Day two started in Compton at 6.45 and they headed off on to the Southdowns Way.

The team ran through Queen Elizabeth Country Park, East and West Meon before arriving in Winchester to finish in front of the Cathedral.

Some 31 miles and 2,800ft of elevation was completed on day two in 9hr 21min, giving the group an overall time of 16 hours of running and a total elapsed time over the two days of 33hr 33min.

It was an incredible effort and achievement by the ladies who put in months of hard training.

The Madehurst 10k is a challenging trail race with 700ft of elevation and a big contingent of Tone Zone Runners took part.

First home for the club was David Rowe in 44.03, first in his age category.

Allen Porter crossed in 50 minutes with Peter Ramsdale six minutes behind and Kirstee Porter a further three minutes back.

Daniel Hughes, John Russell and Ian Buchan came home in 1:01, 1:02 and 1:04.

Sharon Rowe finished in 1:05 with Deb Patching in 1:09 just behind.