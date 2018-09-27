Trebles are tops as Bognor darts league ends on high note

The Bognor Friday Night Summer League concluded with a blind trebles knockout followed by the trophy presentation at Newtown Social Club. Some 66 players took part in the knockout, one of the lowest turnouts in the past 12 years.

The first semi-final saw Emma Bist and Rachel Hall (Aldingbourne Mavericks) team up with Daniel Robinson (Chi Snooker Club) but go out to Buster Barton (Claremont), Tony Phillips (Hunston Hares) and Mark H Todd (BRSA Ravens).

The second semi saw Andy Cooper (Claremont), Adam Hall (Aldingbourne Mavericks) and Gary Blackwood (Legends) beat Rob Collins (Friary ‘Z’), Lee Hellyer (Newtown Amity) and Larry Chant (Aldwick Legion).

The final saw Cooper beat Barton to the bullseye, giving his team the first throw. Blackwood hit 99, followed by a 140 from Cooper, and eventually Phillips hit a ton to leave 60.

Cooper missed the double, giving Barton a chance, but he couldn’t hit double ten or double five. In the end Blackwood hit double two for the first leg.

The second leg saw a ton from Todd and 85 from Hall. Phillips hit a ton then 140 to leave a finish. Blackwood hit the bullseye for a 130 and a possible finish. Barton and Cooper both missed finishes but Todd hit double 13 to take the game to the third leg.

The last leg saw a ton from Hall followed by 81 from Todd. Barton hit a ton, but large scoring from Hall and Blackwood left them in the lead.

Singles success for darts aces

Sheppard the one to follow for darts flock

Barton, Phillips and Todd caught up with more big scoring, putting the pressure on Hall. With 52 on the board he hit treble 20 with his first dart, busting and giving his opponents a chance.

Todd stepped up for 60 but could only hit the single 20, leaving it for Blackwood to go for the double, which he hit with the third dart, making him, Cooper and Hall this year’s blind trebles champions, taking home £180 between them.

A great selection of raffle prizes were won, and a lovely selection of trophies were supplied by Aford Awards (the owners of C&M Trophies of Littlehampton).

Final league positions - Div 1 - Overall winners - Friary ‘Z’; Overall runners-up - the Legends. Singles winners - Friary ‘Z’; Singles runners-up - the Legends. Pairs winners - Friary ‘Z’; Pairs runners-up - Hunston Hares. Trebles winners - Friary ‘Z’; Trebles runners-up - Newtown Amity. Div 2 - Overall winners - Aldwick Legion; Overall runners-up - BRSA Ravens. Singles winners - Aldwick Legion; Singles runners-up - BRSA Ravens. Pairs JOINT winners - Royal Oak & the Lambs; Pairs runners-up - BRSA Ravens. Trebles winners - Aldingbourne Mavericks; Trebles runners-up - Aldwick Legion. Div 3 - Overall winners - QE2 Devils; Overall runners-up - Newtown Clubbers. Singles winners - QE2 Devils; Singles runners-up - Newtown Clubbers. Pairs winners - Newtown Clubbers; Pairs runners-up - QE2 Devils. Trebles winners - Newtown Clubbers; Trebles runners-up - QE2 Devils.