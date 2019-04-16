Runners take on London Marathon for The Sussex Snowdrop Trust

The Sussex Snowdrop Trust has a team of dedicated runners for the London Marathon, raising money towards vital nursing care for children living with a life-threatening or terminal illness.

Among them will be Karen Spencer from Rustington, who works with the charity’s care at home team as a family volunteer and administration manager.

Marathon runners Leon Robinson, Karen Spencer and Dean Yeoman are supporter The Sussex Snowdrop Trust

She said: “I have worked for The Sussex Snowdrop Trust for over ten years and during that time I have seen first-hand the amazing work that the team at Snowdrop do for all of the children and their families who are on our caseload.

“We are very lucky to have Snowdrop in our area and I feel privileged to work for them. This is an opportunity for me to raise awareness and some money for such a fantastic charity.”

The trust is based in Walberton and Leon Robinson, who often runs in the village, felt it was a natural choice for him to support, as he believes it is important to run for a local charity.

Leon said: “Through speaking to parents in the area, I know the trust provides wonderful support.

“I have been raising money through various triathlon events, which I am passionate about.”

Other Snowdrop entries for the London Marathon on April 28 include dad Dean Yeoman from Chichester.

Dean has completed several challenges to help raise funds for the trust, including a static bike challenge at Nuffield Health Fitness and Wellbeing Gym, where he works as a physiotherapist.

He has a first-hand understanding of the difference the Snowdrop care at home team can make to a child who is dealing with the day-to-day challenges of illness.

Dean explained: “Our four-year-old daughter, Eve, and our family have received amazing support from The Sussex Snowdrop Trust. I am hoping to raise as much money as possible for this incredible charity by running the 2019 London Marathon.

“When Eve was diagnosed with a rare genetic condition at two and a half years old, we were referred to the Snowdrop nursing team. We immediately felt like we had someone helping us to navigate the difficult journey ahead.

“Their nursing team, support carers and counselling service provide invaluable support to us and so many families that we wanted to give something back. From medical care, CPR training, hands-on help and emotional support, they really do cover everything. We are so lucky to have such an awesome charity to rely on.”

Di Levantine, co-founder and chairman, is touched by the dedication of all the runners and supporters who take on these challenges to help local children.

She said :”The kindness of others in the community continues to amaze us. These people give up so much time to train for such an event.

“Friends and family are very generous in giving money to help us continue the vital nursing care needed in the homes of local children who are living with a life-threatening or terminal illness.

“We wish all of them, the best of luck in this year’s London Marathon. It is a brilliant atmosphere and so inspiring. We are so grateful for all their enthusiasm and drive as they embark on this incredible challenge.”

Visit www.thesussexsnowdroptrust.com to make a donation.