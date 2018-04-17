Osman steps up for his big chance in darts world

A 23-year-old from Bognor has been has been selected to participate in the Professional Darts Corporation development tour.

Joe Osman is set to compete against the best 16 to 23-year-old darts players and is currently ranked within the top 256 of the world.

To be invited to play on the Professional Darts Cooperation Development Tour is a massive honour and is something I’m looking forward to. To be classed in the top 256 of the world is a fantastic achievement and something which I am proud of. Joe Osman

Nicknamed The Joker, Osman has already represented the UK in tournaments in France and Holland as well as representing Sussex in local competitions. He finished highest in his age group of Sussex players in his first year, along with winning numerous local tournaments and leagues.

His love for the game began when he was seven years old when his mum and dad got him his first dartboard, which led to him throwing his first 180 at the same age.

“My Auntie Carole and Uncle Garry would often come round and play against me. They noticed my talents and I joined their darts team when I was 11, and my favourite player was (and still is) the three-time world champion John Part,” he said.

Once he proved his ability locally, he got asked to join the Sussex county youth team. After joining the youth team at the age of 11, he was invited to represent England in a Soft Tip tournament in Holland in 2014, and then in France a year later.

Osman is grateful for the chance to compete against the fellow best in the world and excited about the experience.

He also intends to be a spark in getting people more interested in the West Sussex Darts scene. “We have lots of local leagues which are very well run and are of a good standard which is getting better and better year by year.

“I hope with me being invited to play on the Professional Darts Cooperation Development Tour is a catalyst for more people to get involved in the local darts scene as well as give people belief they are good enough to play at a higher level.”

DANNY O’HARA