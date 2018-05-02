Free swimming to launch lido season

Arundel Lido is offering free entry for the day to launch the new season.

The popular swimming venue opens from Saturday until September 9.

Trustee Roger Edworthy said: “Trustees and staff at the lido look forward to welcoming regular swimmers and visitors for another successful season and entry is free on the first day.”

The lido offers outdoor swimming in two heated pools and is open every day during the season.

Roger added: “Our grounds are secure and landscaped with grass, trees and shaded areas.

“We have a number of picnic tables, loungers and parasols available. There are plenty of grass areas, including a designated field for children’s activities and adventure play equipment.

“The lido manager and her highly-skilled staff of lifeguards, receptionists and swim teachers ensure your safety.”

Visitors will be able to see plans for the lido’s future, including extended activities, with a target date of 2020.

Project LEAP aims to provide a new building at Arundel Lido with a gym, multi-purpose hall, an indoor snack bar and heated changing rooms with showers, toilets and lockers, which will allow an extended swim season.

Once planning consent has been granted, the trustees will be applying for major grant funding and working to raise funds locally to cover the estimated build costs of £2million.

The lido offers a range of weekly swim and non-swim activities, suitable for all age groups, all covered in a leaflet available at the lido and at www.arundel-Lido.com