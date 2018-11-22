Matt Fiddes students bring home gold

Students from Matt Fiddes Martial Arts School in North Bersted have recently taken home some impressive awards from a martial arts event.

The pupils took part in Matt Fiddes martial arts national championships and between them took home both gold and silver medals.

Participants included Isaac Farmer who won Gold, Ollie Farmer who won two silver and Charlotte Bacon who won gold.

Matt Fiddes is a respected expert in the international world of martial arts and fitness.

For further details or to book a martial arts class visit www.mattfiddes.com/