Grand National bid could follow Ascot success for Sussex trainer

Sussex trainer Gary Moore is dreaming of Grand National glory after seeing Traffic Fluide win one of the early-season jump-racing highlights at Ascot.

The Lower Beeding trainer was delighted to see the eight-year-old - owned by the Galloping On The South Downs Partnership - win the Sodexo Gold Cup Handicap Chase on Saturday.

Gary Moore at Ascot, where he tasted big-race success / Picture by Malcolm Wells

Having looked destined to finish second after the last in the Grade Three contest, the horse rallied well to go past Art Mauresque on the run-in - and secure a 50-1 quote for the National with Paddy Power.

Moore told Racing UK: “It was amazingly satisfying for a very big owner and it’s great to train a big winner like that for them. The plan had gone right for once. We tried a bit of everything last season and, thank God, it worked and came good in the end.

“I will train him for the Grand National. I’ve never trained a National horse in my life, but I’m getting older and I will ask all the experts and see how it works out.”

The 4/1 shot's win was a first at Ascot for more than eight years for Moore's jockey son Joshua. He told Racing UK: “My very first ride here was a winner when I beat Ruby Walsh as an amateur, but I’ve struggled since. It’s good to start off the season with a win like this.”