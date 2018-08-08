Glorious Goodwood 2018 in pictures

It was the perfect week for fans of flat racing.
Five days of fabulous top-class racing - all held in beautiful summer sunshine at the most scenic racecourse you could imagine.
Yes, Glorious Goodwood 2018 was a hit - a festival to savour.
Photographer Malcolm Wells was there every day to capture the best of the action for us and now you can see his pictures, from day one to five, in the above gallery.
If you were there, particularly on Ladies' Day, maybe you will spot yourself in one of the pictures.
Glorious moments on film
