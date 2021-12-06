A pre-match huddle at Haringey - where the Rocks came from behind three times to draw 3-3 / Picture: Tommy McMillan

And the Rocks coach reckons even tactically astute Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel would struggle to comprehend just how the Nye Camp aces end up conceding some of the goals they do.

Blake and manager Jack Pearce saw the visitors claim a point from an entertaining 3-3 Isthmian premier division draw at Haringey Borough on Saturday. The visitors came from behind three times to salvage a point thanks to a brace from Nathan Odonkonyero and a superb header from James Crane two minutes from time.

Now former Premier League hitman Blake wants his charges to focus on tightening up at the back as they head into a midweek clash at Nyewood Lane against Corinthian-Casuals. Ninth-placed Bognor come up against James Bracken's men -- 11th and a point behind but having played a game more -- on Tuesday night with the chance to improve on their wayward home form.

Asked if Bognor could benefit from the observations of a specialist defensive coach, Blake said: "Thomas Tuchel would be baffled by the way we concede goals. We did so against Haringey under no pressure and we must do better defensively; some of the situations we find ourselves in are mind-blowing. Conceding goals like we do is embarrassing but overall a point on the road is positive.

"We must give credit to the lads for their resilience for digging in three times to earn a draw. Now we go into the game against Corinthian-Casuals knowing that we must tighten up. We are still in a decent position in the league and we know that if we can correct certain things we can improve our target which is to be in and around the play-off places."