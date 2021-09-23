The key ingredients Robbie Blake believes Bognor need if they're to start winning

Nathan Odokenyero gets the Rocks back into with a goal at Potters Bar / Picture: Martin Denyer

Those are the two ingredients the Bognor coach believes will see them turn draws into victories and strengthen their position in the top half of the Isthmian premier table.

Blake was speaking after Bognor drew 2-2 at Potters Bar on Saturday, to take them to seventh in the table with ten points.

They were 2-0 behind after 53 minutes after a Joseph Boachie double. But they clawed their way back thanks to a 59th minute Nathan Odokonyero strike and were level a minute later through Kayne Diedrick-Roberts.

Goals from two of their main three strikers are welcome at a time when the forwards have struggled to put away chances.

Blake says with a bit of fine tuning in terms of team selection and confidence boosting, the Rocks will continue to climb the league.

They have the perfect opportunity to show their progress in front of their own fans with two home league games to come in the next few days.

Mid-table Wingate & Finchley visit the Lane on Saturday, and Leatherhead, who are bottom with just one win going into this weekend’s fixtures, follow on Tuesday night.

Blake said: “Perhaps the players are lacking a little bit of confidence and that is for me and Jack [Pearce] to try to get that bit of belief instilled.

“But it’s not all doom and gloom; we have only lost one game and we have drawn four games and should have probably won 50 per cent of those.

“We are five points off the top and we are right where we need to be.

“We can improve in so many areas and we will do – it’s just about me and Jack getting the right balance, the right blend in the team.”

Blake was delighted by the determination his players showed to get back in the game at the Parkfield Stadium.

He added: “We mixed it up and played three at the back and

I thought the lads responded

really well and we scored two quick goals.