The 2018 sporting year in pictures

There has been far too much top-class action to recall in detail on one page but I have attempted, in pictures, to at least bring back memories of some of the highlights. In football, Bognor have had a tough year while Chichester City and Pagham continue to prosper; in rugby Chichester and Bognor have had more ups and downs and continue to entertain. It’s been a vintage year for athletics, horse racing, golf and many other sports. I must thank every single person who has sent in reports and pictures this year, and everyone whose sporting feats have helped make up the coverage. It makes my job a pleasure. More of the same in 2019 please! - STEVE BONE

Frankie Dettori was in flying form at Glorious Goodwood in August / Picture by Malcolm Wells jpimedia Buy a Photo

The Stewards' Cup was as ever a great spectacle at the Qatar Goodwood Festival / Picture by Malcolm Wells jpimedia Buy a Photo

Coach Darin Killpartrick bid farewell to the Rocks at the end of the 17-18 season / Picture by Tommy McMillan jpimedia Buy a Photo

Chichester City FC won the RUR Cup in May / Picture by Tommy McMillan jpimedia Buy a Photo

