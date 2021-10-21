Chichester City have struggled for results of late - though were delighted to take a point from Cray Valley PM / Picture: Neil Holmes

They travelled to face Cray Valley PM on Saturday then Haywards Heath on Tuesday night without the likes of goalscorers Scott Jones, Callum Overton and Gicu Iordache.

In addition, midfielder Lloyd Rowlatt is recovering from illness and was only fit o come off the bench at Haywards Heath.

City dug in for a well-earned 0-0 draw at Cray Valley but lost 1-0 at Heath, who returned to the top of the Isthmian south east as a result.

And it was ex-Chi winger Josh Clack who proved the difference between the sides with a great strike.

Potter said Heath deserved the win and a bigger scoreline would not have been unfair.

It was a setback for Chi three days after they’d battled to keep a clean sheet at Cray Valley.

Chichester’s points haul in recent weeks has been poor as the goals have dried up.

But they aim to put that right at home to Hythe Town on Saturday.

Potter said: “At Cray Valley it was a very good away point.

“The boys worked harder than they had in some recent games and defended with all their hearts.

“At the end, either team could have nicked it. Cray Valley are a team we have great respect for. They have very, very good players and to keep a clean sheet was one of the best things we’ve done away from home.

“At Haywards Heath, they were deserved winners. We were a shadow of the team we were against Cray and lost to a fantastic goal from a player we know only too well is capable of that.” City have been without Jones, Iordache and Overton for the past couple of games but Jones and Overton should return at the weekend.

Chi have no game next week, which will give the management and squad a chance to sit down and take stock of where they are.

“We’re not a team expecting to win the league, we need to take things steadily and keep on improving,” said Potter.

“When everyone’s available we’ll certainly be capable of getting results.”

