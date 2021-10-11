Seven Sussex teams discover FA Trophy opponents
Our four Sussex-based Isthmian premier teams enter the FA Trophy at its next stage - and they're joined in the third qualifying round by three from the Isthmian south east who have fought their way through.
There are home ties for three teams, away trips for four.
Matches are due to take place on Saturday, October 30, and winners in this round pick up a neat £2,450, with losers taking £625 each.
Here are the ties for Sussex' s teams:
Bishop’s Stortford v Lewes
Hastings United v Felixstowe & Walton United
Horsham v Carshalton Athletic
Chipstead v Whitehawk
Chertsey Town v Worthing
Bognor Regis Town v Waltham Abbey
Canvey Island v Burgess Hill Town
* Eastbourne Borough of National South will enter at a later stage.
There are no replays. When a match is drawn after 90 minutes, the winner will be determined by a penalty shootout. If a match is postponed, this must be rescheduled and played within the postponement window, on or before November 4.