Images from Selsey's 1-1 draw with Forest Row at the High Street Ground / Picture: Chris Hatton

Selsey v Forest Row AND Fishbourne v Bosham - in pictures

Photographer Chris Hatton was busy on Saturday capturing the action in two matches - at Selsey and Fishbuorne.

By Steve Bone
Sunday, 14th November 2021, 2:41 pm
Updated Sunday, 14th November 2021, 2:42 pm

Selsey drew 1-1 with Forest Row in division one of the Southern Combination, while Bosham won 4-0 at Fishbourne in the Sussex Intermeidate Cup. See pictures from both games on this page and the ones linked, and see the reports and the rest of the local football in the Chichester Observer - out on Thursday.

