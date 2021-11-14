Selsey v Forest Row AND Fishbourne v Bosham - in pictures

Selsey drew 1-1 with Forest Row in division one of the Southern Combination, while Bosham won 4-0 at Fishbourne in the Sussex Intermeidate Cup. See pictures from both games on this page and the ones linked, and see the reports and the rest of the local football in the Chichester Observer - out on Thursday.
1.
Images from Selsey's 1-1 draw with Forest Row at the High Street Ground / Picture: Chris Hatton
