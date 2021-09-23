Selsey beat Worthing,,, Gillingham too strong for Chichester and Selsey Ladies

Dillon North's header goes in for the only goal for Selsey against Worthing / Picture: Chris Hatton

Selsey 1 Worthing 0

SCFL division one

After Selsey’s under-23s’ 2-1 win at home to Wick in midweek, it was the turn of the first team squad to bring home the points when they hosted Worthing United.

Selsey try to force a breakthrough against Worthing / Picture: Chris Hatton

Starting the game brightly they created a number of half chances and with new signings Evan Harris and Tallan Burns looking to open their accounts, they went close on a few occasions.

Selsey took the lead with a good header at the far post from Dillon North.

Harris and Burns had chances to increase our lead but with the Worthing goalkeeper standing firm they couldn’t capalise.

In the second half Worthing again denied the Blues the goal their performance warranted.

The home defence did well to keep Worthing out.

High-flying Roffey visit Selsey this Saturday.

Gillingham Women 4 Chichester & Selsey 1

FA WNL southern premier

After putting local rivals Portsmouth Women out of the league cup last week, Chichester and Selsey Ladies were brought back to earth with a bump as the hosts eased to a comfortable win at Rochester United.

Chichester started brightly with Gemma Staple looking pacy down the right, but the Gillingham defence were a match for the visitors’ early pressure.

Phoebe Leitch had an early shot for the Gills, but the effort fizzed over the bar.

Gemma Simmons let fly from long distance and was only just wide.

Then captain Meg Fox tried one but the Gillingham keeper made a comfortable save.

Chichester’s good work was undone after the quarter hour when Leitch found space just outside the box and saw her effort fly over the outstretched hand of Izzy Forster and in.

Beau Parker was a constant threat for the hosts but Chichesterkept it at 1-0.

On the hour, the Gills doubled their lead through a penalty for a trip in the box.

Amy Russconverted the spot kick home and soon grabbed her second after a Megan Maslack set-up.

Chi failed to find any assured rhythm but in injury time, Laura De Silva finished a swift move to gain a consolation for Chichester.

The Gills almost immediately went down the other end and netted a fourth from Parker.

Chichester needing to find new form for their trip to Keynsham Town Ladies this week.

The previous week, a superb strike by Megan Fox and an own goal clinched Chi and Selsey a 2-0 away to Portsmouth at West Leigh Park.

ALAN PRICE

Mile Oak 1 Midhurst 2

SCFL division one

The Stags returned to winning ways at Mile Oak.

On a hot day it was the hosts who had the first chance in the opening minute when Jack Stenning forced Stags keeper Josh Bird into a routine save.

The Stags got control out created several chances but the hosts took the lead against the run of play in the 20th minute as a Zach Haulkham free-kick took a deflection.

Stags responded well and Aaron Stenning in the Oak goal made several smart saves, most notably a point blank save from a Harry Tollworthy header.

Stags drew level in stoppage time when Robbie Tambling’s effort came back off the post and Jake Slater coolly finished into the roof of the net.

Stags took the lead in the 57th minute with a great strike from 25 yards out by Charlie Cooper, leaving Stenning no chance.

Kieran Carter was sin binned and Oak did look dangerous for a spell but some good defending kept the hosts at bay.

Midhurst boss Andy Ewen was pleased to be back to winning ways. He said: “Even at 1-0 down I always felt comfortable – on another day we’d have scored four or five in the firsst half but there keeper made some good saves. It’s not an easy place to go so we’re happy to return home with the win.

In midweek Midhurst won 3-0 at Oakwood to go five points clear at the top.

On Saturday Midhurst host Alresford in the second qualifying round of the FA Vase.

Southwater 1 Bosham 0

SCFL division two

Controversy hit Southwater Sports Club t as Bosham were denied a late equaliser by a very harsh decision from referee Ryan Calver that denied Nick Edgington.

He had run he length of the pitch to score only have the effort chalked off. George Way then saw red for a needless challenge and Bosham ended up coming away empty handed.

Seconds after the start and the Swifts almost took a shock lead when a defensive mix-up by the Robins enabled Jack Peterson to thunder an effort off the bar.

Another error at the back handed the Swifts another good chance on three minutes and Greg Drabon took full advantage to fire home past the stranded Harley Redman to give the Swifts the lead.

Bosham went for the long ball route and it almost paid off. Bradley Miles placed the perfect ball into the path of Alex Barnes, who expertly chipped the on-rushing keeper James Marsh, only for the crossbar to keep it out.

Miles got up to head a perfect cross from George Newsom but it went wide.

In the second half Will Lintott came on to replace Joe Boschi, who picked up an injury from a strong challenge for the ball.

Lintott’s pace was evident and Bosham grew in confidence but the Swifts nearly doubled their lead after the hour when Zak Moore struck the post.

With time running out Edgington exchanged passes with Way in his own half before surging forward to receive a lovely ball over the top from his teammate.

Edgington beat keeper Marsh to the ball to poke it in.

Sadly, the goal was chalked off, leaving both players and management aghast.

To compound their misery Way saw red a few moments later following a rash challenge.

ALAN PRICE

Hunston 6 East Dean 1

WSFL Champ south

East Dean suffered their first defeat of the season against Hunston.

Hunston took an early lead through a penalty inside five minutes.

East Dean went down to 10 men when Harry Raymond was sent off for a deliberate handball in the box, with the resulting penalty giving Hunston a two-goal advantage. They soon added a third.