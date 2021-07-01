Robson's return is massive for Bognor

Craig Robson in his previous Bognor spell - facing East Grinstead in 2015 / Picture: Tim Hale

Craig Robson has rejoined Bognor – and has been hailed as a ‘fantastic signing’ by Rocks coach Robbie Blake

Former Nye Camp ace Robson, 29, has made the switch from Havant & Waterlooville following talks with manager Jack Pearce – and No2 Blake says his capture will give the squad a ‘massive lift’.

Robson, who had a successful Rocks spell and went on to play for Dagenham & Redbridge, Barnet and Billericay Town as well as two spells with the Hawks, was set to join up with his new team-mates at training last night.

Blake said of the hard-working schemer, who can play in either central defence or midfield: “Craig has steel, grit and determination and is a fantastic signing for us. He has bags of quality and being able to sign a player with his ability and experience gives us a big lift.

“I think that it shows we are determined to have a successful season. The fact that we have him in our ranks brings us a great chance of succeeding.”

Enticing Robson to the Rocks will be seen as a statement of intent by the club and follows another big signing in the shape of Canadian Gavin McCallum, 33. He moved from the National League South Dartford a few weeks back.

Bognor play their first pre-season friendly at Littlehampton Town next Wednesday, followed by a home friendly against Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink’s League One Burton Albion on July 10.

They head to Havant on July 17 and Horndean on July 24 before hosting a Pompey XI on July 28 and Dorking on August 1.

A home game against Chichester City brings the curtain down on the build-up up on August 7 before the league season kicks off a week later.

Blake and Pearce were due to take training last night at East Dean FC, the venue for what is considered the most challenging physical work the players will undertake before the pre-season friendly games get underway ahead of the new campaign.

Blake added: “The lads have been exceptional in their approach and attitude during our sessions at Nyewood Lane, with a lot of ball work. It’s been very encouraging.