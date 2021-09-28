Our survey says... businesses continue to back the Rocks
Rocks general manager Simon Cook has welcomed new sponsor MCL Surveying Ltd to Nyewood Lane and says the continued support of businesses is essential to supporting the club's on-field ambitions.
Surveyors MCL Surveying Ltd are backing Bognor with a deal that encompasses sponsoring both the man-of-the-match award for away games, as chosen by the Rocks Radio team, as well as the club's official podcast, host by Liam Goodley.
The firm has also taken out advertising in the match programme and has entered into a business partnership with the club with an eye on future activity.
Cook emphasised just how grateful the club is to have MCL Surveying Ltd as partners and says the commitment to expand potential sponsorship is encouraging.
He said: "We thank Steve Lewis for driving this deal forward. It's encouraging that the company, which is based in Stoke, has been keen to offer us such fantastic support.
"We are happy to endorse the firm and would encourage Rocks fans to consider speaking to Steven to see just how he can help should they be in need of surveying services."
Steven, who is the lead residential surveyor for the firm's southern operation, explained: "Sponsoring the Rocks is something we are really proud to have undertaken. The club plays the game in the right way and we are also extremely impressed by the effort that is put in to helping the community.
"Our business has been established for 40 years and has a fine reputation. From first time buyers to owners of commercial property, our goal is always the same – to provide you with the expertise you need to make the right decisions and manage the risks involved in buying, owning and selling property. Now we’re looking to help even more of you, through even more of your property journey."