Our survey says... businesses continue to back the Rocks

Rocks general manager Simon Cook with MCL Surveying Ltd's Steven Lewis

Surveyors MCL Surveying Ltd are backing Bognor with a deal that encompasses sponsoring both the man-of-the-match award for away games, as chosen by the Rocks Radio team, as well as the club's official podcast, host by Liam Goodley.

The firm has also taken out advertising in the match programme and has entered into a business partnership with the club with an eye on future activity.

Cook emphasised just how grateful the club is to have MCL Surveying Ltd as partners and says the commitment to expand potential sponsorship is encouraging.

He said: "We thank Steve Lewis for driving this deal forward. It's encouraging that the company, which is based in Stoke, has been keen to offer us such fantastic support.

"We are happy to endorse the firm and would encourage Rocks fans to consider speaking to Steven to see just how he can help should they be in need of surveying services."

Steven, who is the lead residential surveyor for the firm's southern operation, explained: "Sponsoring the Rocks is something we are really proud to have undertaken. The club plays the game in the right way and we are also extremely impressed by the effort that is put in to helping the community.