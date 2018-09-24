Rocks discover who they'll face if they win FA Cup replay

The draw for the third qualifying round of the FA Cup has handed Bognor a potential visit to Haringey Borough.

The Rocks drew 1-1 with Bostik north side Sudbury at Nyewood Lane on Saturday, Harvey Whyte scoring early before they were pegged back.

Bognor try to unlock Sudbury in Saturday's first game / Picture by Kate Shemilt

The replay is at Sudbury at 7.45pm on Tuesday and whoever wins will go to Haringey, a north London side who are in the Bostik premier.

The next round takes place on the weekend of October 6/7

Bognor went to Haringey on the first day of the season and came away with a 2-2 draw. Since then the London outfit have had a mixed bag of results and sit 13th in the table.

Bognor were one of seven Sussex sides in today's draw. Other interesting ties will see Worthing travel to Portsmouth to face Moneyfields and Eastbourne Borough will host Dulwich Hamlet. Hastings will be away to Hitchin or Didcot and Horsham will be at home to Poole.

