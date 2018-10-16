Coach Blake's verdict on Rocks v Folkestone

It was a night to forget for Bognor as their unbeaten league start ended at the hands of Folkestone - but coach Robbie Blake said it was important to keep things in context.

He said he was hopeful the poor defensive performance was a one-off and that the young team would bounce back at home to Margate on Saturday.

Robbie Blake and Jack Pearce watch on as the Rocks lose to Folkestone / Picture by Darren Crisp

Blake's full post-match interview can be seen in the interview, above

Rocks 2 Folkestone 4

