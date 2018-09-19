Blake delighted as Rocks put EIGHT past Whitehawk

Coach Robbie Blake praised his clinical players after Bognor put eight goals without reply past Whitehawk in the league cup.

Blake saw the Rocks take control by taking a 2-0 lead inside 51 minutes - then blow the Hawks away with six goals in 15 minutes in the final half-hour.

It was a special night at the Nye Camp / Picture by Tommy McMillan

It was a special night at the Nye Camp / Picture by Tommy McMillan

It puts Bognor through to the second round and a trip to Hythe.

See Blake's full post-match interview by Steve Bone and Lee Roberts in the video above.

Rocks are sinply gr-eight
Well-earned point for Rocks at Carshalton
FA Cup run requires Rocks focus