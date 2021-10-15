Move over Rocks - it's the Rockettes' chance to shine

Bognor's under-12 girls

The home side started the day top of the Sussex County Women & Girls Football League Under 12 Western Division with three wins out of three, with Henfield just behind Littlehampton in third.

With confidence high the Whites of Bognor began playing sumptuous passing football. Both full backs, Isabelle C. and Harriet R., were joining in the build-up play, enabling Bognor to pass it back into space to retain possession and change the angle of attack.

In the 14th minute Molly S. broke through in the inside right channel and let fly a thunderbolt into the roof of the net for 1-0. Clara C. split the Henfield defence with a through ball and Maria held off the defender and hit a sweetly struck swinging shot across the keeper into the far corner for the second. Bognor had a third ruled out for offside shortly after, before Issy dribbled past two defenders on the left and laid the ball across to Maria who finished for 3-0 at half time.

The second half began with a carbon copy of the third as Issy crossed again for Maria S. to complete her second hat trick in as many weeks. Even at 4-0 down the Henfield team showed great determination and pulled back two goals, the first goals the home side had conceded this season.

Overall a good performance from the Rockettes, who host Uckfield Grasshoppers, the only other team in the county with four wins from four, in the County Cup on Sunday.