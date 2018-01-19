Warren’s a wow for Petworth... Dean can’t take out Coal... Felpham flying

There were wins for Petworth, Coal Exchange and Felpham Colts in the latest round of West Sussex League games.

Newtown Villa Reserves 2 Petworth 3

Championship South

Petworth came from two down to win a hard-fought match against Newtown Villa Reserves.

The away side started strongly but missed a number of chances before Newtown broke through the Petworth defence and scored. Petworth dominated until half-time but couldn’t find an equaliser.

Almost immediately from the restart Newtown broke and scored again with another neat finish.

Petworth then completely took over and had chance after chance. Dan Warren pulled one back, scoring from a corner following a scramble in the box. Warren added a second five minutes later.

The comeback was complete when Warren rifled home from 20 yards for his hat-trick.

Petworth: Wadey, R Burrows, Ford, Torode(c), C Burrows, Carter(Creed), Wells, Hellet(Parker), Skerry, Warren, Taylor

Coal Exchange 2 East Dean 1

Championship South

It had been six weeks since East Dean last played and this was evident in the display.

George Philpott was called into action after 25 minutes and made a good save from point-blank range to deny the striker. Marvin Hill had a chance from a free-kick but his effort was well-saved.

Coal Exchange took the lead after an uncharacteristic misjudgement by Philpott. Aaron Freeman was quick to reply, sidefooting past the keeper to bring the score level at the break.

The second half was end to end with neither team troubling the keeper. The hosts retook the lead after a neat move and finish. James Ford went close late on but Coal Exchange took all three points.

Before the game was a minute’s silence in memory of former chairman and president of the West Sussex League Bill Saunders, who passed away in December.

East Dean: Philpott, Clark, Reed, Freeman, Ferre, Oram, Richards, Odonnell, Mwita, Hill, Freeman Subs; Nicholson, Jupp, Diram, Ford.

Felpham Colts 7 AFC Southbourne 1

Division two south

Colts ended their home-win drought with a comprehensive victory against AFC Southbourne.

The hosts gave debuts to Lee Newell, Jason Castle and Jak Goddard. Sam Carter gave the hosts the lead, racing through from the left before slotting past the goalkeeper.

The home defence remained solid with debutant Jason Castle impressing. Colts doubled their lead, Robert Brown sliding home a cross. Brown added two more before the break. A 4-0 half time lead was new territory for Felpham Colts.

A fifth goal arrived for Colts after a swift counter-attack, Carter’s shot just beating the keeper. Helder Carvalho scored with a well-struck effort from outside the box to make it six.

Southbourne’s Henry Couch rose above everyone to head past Newell for a consolation. Dan Bushell missed a great opportunity to score before Colts legend Adam Blythman added a seventh.

Colts: L Newell, J Castle, Penfold, Applin, Parke, Carvalho, Bircham, Bushell, Goddard, Carter, Brown. Subs used: A Blythman, Hunter, White, Wilcock.

Reports edited by Ben Pett