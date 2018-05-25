Promoted and relegated teams revealed with constitution of top SCFL divisions announced

The constitution of the top division in the Southern Combination League have today been annouced within the club allocations for Step 5 and 6 of the National League System.

Following on from a sub-committee of The FA leagues committee held on Wednesday, where the provisional allocations for the football pyramid were confirmed.

The make of the SCFL's top division next season

In the SCFL Premier Division, Shoreham return after relegation from the Bostik League South Division.

Meanwhile, Langney Wanderes, Lingfield and Little Common join the top flight following promotion from Division 1.

Dropping down into Division 1 are Littlehampton Town and Worthing United.

Teams promoted into Division 1 are Alfold and Sidlesham.

National League System manager Matt Edkins said: "Any appeals as to the allocation to a league/division can be made, in accordance with FA regulations, to the judicial services department within seven days by emailing disciplinary@TheFA.com and making payment of the necessary appeal fee."