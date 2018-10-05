Felpham Colts looking forward to another successful season

Felpham Colts Yellows under-nines are looking forward to another successful season. Gardner & Scardifield – builders merchant, electrical wholesalers and DIY suppliers based in Bognor and throughout Sussex – are their new team sponsors.

Coach Steve Gracey said: “On behalf of all these kids we’re very grateful that a local business has offered to supply all our kit for the next two years. We’re also building something here – this team and these friendships are built on solid foundations and built to last.”

Pictured are, front from left, Charlie Gracey, Ted Quinn, Dan Geddes, James Hooker, Max Hilditch, middle, Liam Gaughan, Fred Van Der Wee, Morgan Purdy, Sam Blissett, Jamie Grigg, Oliver Alves; back, coach Steve Gracey.