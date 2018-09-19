Lions outgun Mavericks in RUR Cup

Pagham came through their tricky cup tie at Worthing United with a 4-0 win - but only after a nervous start.

Lindon Miller had a header saved in the 15th minute, the first attempt of the game, but it took an excellent low save by Lions keeper James Binfield eight minutes later to keep the score level.

Mavericks goalie Taylor Seymour was in fine form as Pagham stepped up a gear, saving well from Miller, before George Gaskin’s follow-up shot was hacked off the line.

The Lions finally hit the front after 31 minutes from a bullet header by Callum Overton from an in in swinging free-kick by Gaskin.

Seven minutes later and it was 2-0 through a first goal of the season by Howard Neighbour and a thing of beauty it was, receiving the ball facing away from goal, spinning around and blasting home from the edge of the box.

The half-time whistle came just after Worthing United missed their best chance of the game, Keiron Deacon blasting over the bar when well set.

Pagham started the second half on the front foot and extended the lead six minutes in when Overton made a lovely run down the right side and crossed for Gaskin to tap in at the near post.

The Mavericks hit the post soon after only for Pagham to surge forward and both Overton and Miller produced good saves from keeper Seymour.

The Lions then made three changes with Scott Murfin and two debutants, Shane Brazil and Jack Rowe-Hurst, coming on for Miller, Gaskin and Overton. Brazil almost had an immediate impact when he blasted over from a difficult angle on 70 minutes.

Seven minutes later Rowe-Hurst was booked for a late tackle, as was Neighbour two minutes later. In the 80th minute Murfin almost added a fourth but after a lovely run, his shot was saved by Seymour.

But in the final minute of the game the Lions did grab a fourth when Harry Hendrick whipped in a good cross from the left and Rowe-Hurst hit a low shot under Taylor to complete a convincing win.

Pagham move on to the third round where they will play at another first division side Billingshurst.

Pagham: Binfield, Wiggans, Cox, Hendrick, Williams, Horncastle, van Driel, Neighbour, Gaskin (Brazil), Overton (Rowe-Hurst), Miller (Murfin). Subs not used: Thurgar, Hambleton.

Sids and Selsey were also in RUR Cup action on Tuesday night.

Sids won 3-2 at Storrington with goals by Ryan Chittock, Cameron Corell and Rob Madden. Selsey lost 1-0 at home to Billingshurst.