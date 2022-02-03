Jack Pearce: Robbie, Jamie I can all work together at Bognor

Howell has made a surprise return to the Rocks’ first-team coaching staff – a return marked by a midweek win over Corinthian-Casuals that he was there to see.

Some fans have questioned how his return affects the roles of manager Pearce and coach Blake. But Pearce said Howell was an addition to the existing team – and said a team of three was still smaller than the management teams many clubs had.

Howell was manager of the Rocks from 2009 to 2017, guiding the club to two promotions alongside Darin Killpartrick, and has been coaching some of the the club’s youth players more recently. He has now left his role on the staff of Bognor’s Isthmian premier rivals Kingstonian to devote his efforts to the Rocks.

Jamie Howell is back on the Rocks first-team staff / Picture: Jon Rigby

Pearce said: “We welcome Jamie back. We know all about Jamie’s qualities and we look forward to what will be a positive contribution as part of our backroom set-up. He brings invaluable experience and great enthusiasm and, of course, knows all about the values at our club. We would like to thank Kingstonian for being so understanding in this matter.”

Howell said: “I am delighted to be returning to the club to help and assist the current management team and continue to work with our current youth sides in providing a stronger pathway to the first team set-up.

“I hope to be to able contribute to the club’s future success and believe it’s a very exciting time to be back.”

Howell said it was difficult leaving Kingstonian: “Everyone at the club has made me feel exceptionally welcome and I have thoroughly enjoyed working with the players and the staff at the club.”

Howell joined Bognor as a player in 1997, and made more than 400 appearances before joining Burgess Hill Town. After a spell as player-manager of the Hillians he was back at Bognor in 2009.