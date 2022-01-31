Howell back at Bognor - ex-boss leaves Kingstonian to rejoin Rocks

Howell has tonight left his role at fellow Isthmian premier division outfit Kingstonian to re-join the club he managed before leaving five years ago to join Eastbourne Borough.

Now Howell -- who still coaches Bognor U18s -- brings his knowledge and expertise to the Nyewood Lane first team set-up where he will work with long-serving Pearce and No.2 Robbie Blake.

He arrives as the club prepare to take on Corinthian-Casuals at home tomorrow night after disappointing defeats on the road at Bishop's Stortford and Wingate & Finchley on Saturday.

Jamie Howell is coming back to Bognor's first team coaching staff / Picture: Jon Rigby

Pearce said: "We welcome Jamie back. We know all about Jamie's qualities and we look forward to what will be a positive contribution as part of our backroom set-up. He brings invaluable experience and great enthusiasm and, of course, knows all about the values at our club. We would like to thank Kingstonian for being so understanding in this matter."

Speaking of the switch to the Rocks from the Ks, Howell said: “I am delighted to confirm that I will be returning to the club to help and assist the current management team and continue to work with our current youth sides in providing a stronger pathway to the first team set-up.

“I hope to be to able contribute to the club’s future success and believe it’s a very exciting time to be back at the club.”

Addressing his departure from his current club, he added: "I would like to confirm that I have left Kingstonian FC this evening to take up a role at Bognor Regis Town FC. The decision was a difficult one for me as everyone at the club has made me feel exceptionally welcome and I have thoroughly enjoyed working with the players and the staff at the club.

"I would like to thank Hayden (Bird) for bringing me to the club, Kevin (D'Arcy), the directors, all the management staff and all the fans for making my time at Kingstonian so enjoyable and I am convinced that the club will gain the promotion they deserve, with Hayden in charge, and the current squad in place I am sure this will be very soon. Good luck for the rest of the season and thank you."

Howell, who was on Pompey's books as a youngster, joined Bognor as a player in 1997, and went on to make more than 400 appearances before joining Burgess Hill Town. He was appointed as player-manager of the Hillians shortly after his arrival. He was then made assistant to Darin Killpartrick back at the Rocks in 2009 and was later handed the role of joint manager then manager.