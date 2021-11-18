Hard work bringing rewards in results for Chichester City

Action from Chi City's Senior Cup win over Whitehawk on Tuesday night / Picture: Neil Holmes

Chichester City bosses believe an improved run of results is reward for hard work their players have been putting in for weeks.

The Oaklands Park management team felt the squad’s efforts deserved more a few weeks ago when they were struggling to find victories.

Now it’s three wins and a draw from their past four – and they say that’s no more than they deserve.

The past week has brought a 1-1 Isthmian south-east draw away to ten-man Sevenoaks and a 1-0 Sussex Senior Cup second round win at home to Whitehawk courtesy of a superb 114th-minute winner from Emmett Dunn.

That was a third straight home win after victories in the league and RUR Cup versus Whitstable and Crowborough.

Coach Danny Potter said it was a pleasing run of results in a testing period for the squad.

“Dabba (coach Darin Killpartrick) said in the paper a few weeks ago performances were good and results would follow if they continued, and we’re now seeing that,” said Potter.

“We’re delighted we’re starting to see results but always thought we would.

“The players are showing they can roll up their sleeves. Pitches are getting heavier for winter and we’ll need to do more physically as the weeks go by, but we can cope with that.”

Potter said the draw at Sevenoaks was a classic game of two halves.

“We were brilliant in the first half when Sevenoaks had 11 men. But they had a man sent off just before half-time and with ten they were more organised and we couldn’t play to our same levels,” he said.

“We could have been more than one up before their late equaliser or even snatched it at end.

“Against Whitehawk, they were a different proposition to when we beat them 6-1 in the league, as you’d expect, but it was a very competitive game that we were pleased to win late on.

“The Sussex Senior Cup is important to us and it would be nice to take on Bognor, Crawley or even Brighton next.”