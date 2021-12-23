Fans backing the best Christmas gift Bognor could ask for

The continued backing of Rocks fans is the best Christmas present the club can possibly receive according to bosses Jack Pearce and Robbie Blake. Picture by Martin Denyer

That's the verdict of Bognor bosses Jack Pearce and Robbie Blake as the Nye Camp outfit prepare for the huge derby game against Worthing.

Bognor were without a game on Saturday and next up they host the table-topping Rebels on December 27 in a keenly anticipated Isthmian Premier Division clash - and will hope for a repeat of the 2-0 away day victory chalked up when the sides last met at Woodside Road in August.

To add spice to the ongoing rivalry the two teams were drawn to play each other in the Sussex Senior Cup quarter-final at Nyewood Lane next month after the Rocks eased past Bexhill United and Adam Hinshelwood's side beat Lewes.

A bumper gate is expected for the upcoming league encounter and this will bolster the average attendance at the Nye Camp over the course of the season. And it is this support that has been so encouraging for both manager Pearce and coach Blake.

Pearce said: "The supporters have backed us in very good numbers this season and it's very heartening to see. Our home form hasn't been as good as we would have hoped yet the supporters have been there for us.

"I think they appreciate the way in which we try to play the game and although some results have been hard to take there is no doubt that the overall entertainment value is there for all to see.

"If we can still attract such good numbers then that will be a great festive gift to the club from the fans. We look forward to seeing them for the Worthing game and of course, wish them all the festive happiness possible. Let's hope we can bring them some festive cheer on the pitch."

Meanwhile, Blake believes the Rocks fans' knowledge of the game is key to the manner in which they back the team.

He said: "The fans have been amazing and they know what we are trying to do and they understand it. They are an intelligent set of supporters and their backing both at home and away has been incredible all season.

"We are a young side and the players realise how lucky they are to be cheered on by such a loyal set of fans. All of us wish them the very best for Christmas!"

Rocks general manager Simon Cook says one encouraging aspect in the rise in gates has been the increased number of younger supporters in attendance at Nyewood Lane.

He said: "We strongly believe that the fantastic youth set-up we have contributes to this element of our support. It's great to see so many young, happy faces at home games and long may it continue.

"We are committed to continue to make big strides in terms of working with and supporting the community and this in turn leads to a greater family club feel to games and this can only be a good thing."

And Cook added that supporters might want to take advantage of the online match ticket purchasing option at https://therocks.ktckts.com/brand/match-tickets ahead of the Worthing game, given that a big gate that is expected.