FA Vase: Five Southern Combination League clubs discover next opponents

Five local sides are through to the first round of the FA Vase

The draw was made today following Saturday's final qualifying round.

There were 182 ties across the weekend with non-league clubs across the country chasing progress in the competition, which is open for teams from Steps 5-7 of the National League System.

In the first round, 105 ties are scheduled for Saturday 23 October

Winning clubs in the first round proper will collect £825 from the prize fund with those teams exiting at this stage picking up £250.

Here's the ties drawn for the SCFL sides left in...

Abbey Rangers v Horley Town

Littlehampton Town v Moneyfields

Pagham v Snodland Town

Guildford City v Shoreham