Chichester City boss hails vital work of Killpartrick and Potter

The pair are part of a four-man management team at Oaklands Park – also involving assistant boss Graeme Gee – who have led City to the top half of the Isthmian south east division again this season.

Rutherford spoke of the importance of the normally unsung work after what he hailed as a ‘massive’ win, Tuesday’s 2-1 home success over Burgess Hill, which enabled City to put behind them Saturday’s 1-0 home reverse to Haywards Heath.

Callum Overton and Lloyd Rowlatt got the goals against the Hillians to put City tenth, only nine points off the play-offs.

Callum Overton puts Chichester City ahead against Burgess Hill / Picture: Neil Holmes

Rutherford said: “I’d like to stress how important Dabba and Danny have been to us. We’re delighted to have them and without their work on the training ground we would not be where we are.

“The four of us work well together and we hope we can all stay together next season – which we’re already thinking about – and beyond.

“It’s the same with the squad we have. Everyone is playing their part at the moment and we’re starting to think about how we keep the group together longer-term.”

Rutherford said City were ‘superb’ in the first 45 minutes against Hill, if a little fortunate not to pay the price for a lesser second-half showing.