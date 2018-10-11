Chelsea defender to sign new contract, Liverpool and Manchester United considering January move for Arsenal midfielder - Rumour Mill Jordi Alba Manchester United are considering making a bid for Barcelona defender Jordi Alba according to Mundo Deportivo. And Marcos Alonso is close to signing a new contract at Chelsea, says the Daily Mirror. Here is today's Rumour Mill. Brighton and Hove Albion latest: How big was the Seagulls’ win over West Ham? How crucial is Glenn Murray to the Albion? Pagham smash seven past Lancing in Sussex Senior Cup