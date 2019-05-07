Burgess Hill Town boss Wormull left 'gutted' after Senior Cup final loss

Burgess Hill Town boss Simon Wormull was left 'gutted' after his side lost after extra time to Bognor Regis Town in the Sussex Senior Cup final.

Bognor took an early lead through Jimmy Wild and should have killed the game off with a string of missed chances.

Ross Murdoch made it 1-1 before the break before a goalless second half meant it went into extra time.

And it was Doug Tuck who got the winner in the first half of extra-time.

Wormull felt his side dominated and was left gutted by the result.

He said: "Gutted. I think you look at it from first 20 yes they had us on the rack and if anything they should have killed us off with two or three goals.

"But from the 20th-25th minute on I thought we were outstanding. We got the goal back and got back into the game.

"In the second half and extra time I thought there was only one team that was going to go on and win it.

"But it’s fine lines. We cross one, we don’t do it, they break up the pitch and score. They were hanging on for dear life."

Wormull added his side should have no regrets from the game

He said: " We have had a tough season but if we apply ourselves like that next season we will be fine. I thought we outplayed a good Bognor side today.

"All I wanted them to do was leave everything on the pitch and have no regrets and I don’t think they can have any regrets. For 70 minutes I thought we we were the better team but it’s just that quality in the box.

"I think if we go a ahead I don’t think they catch us. Our fitness was much better than their’s."