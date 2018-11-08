Bosham get an Electric shock in the cup

Bosham’s defence of the Division Two Cup came to a shuddering end in the first round as Brighton Electricity returned to Walton Lane to inflict a shock 2-1 defeat on the holders.



It adds further pressure on a side already struggling with confidence and leaves the Robins searching for a turn in fortune as their cup journeys are now over for the season.

Bosham started brightly and as early as the eighth minute Max Terry found a route to goal only to see his stinging shot fly back off a post with keeper Guillermo Arestizabal-Gil well beaten.

Brighton began to show enterprise in their attacks with striker Joaquin Corrales Lopez De Lerma looking dangerous with his lightning speed.

Andy Reynolds, newly returned to the Bosham outfit, marshalled the defence with gusto, winning headers and putting in firm challenges.

Approaching the half-hour Drew Moore had another good opportunity for the hosts but, under pressure, scuffed his effort into the hands of Arestizabal-Gil.

Minutes later keeper Harley Redman was called into action for the Robins. Aidan Entiknapp found space in the midfield 30 yards out and let fly with a scorching effort but Redman pulled off a sensational save to tip the dipping effort over the bar.

The second half was only minutes old when the deadlock was broken by the predatory instincts of the excellent Lopez De Lerma. Chasing on to a through ball, the striker looking to be coming up second best to the on-rushing Redman but Bosham keeper hashed his attempted clearance, allowing Lopez De Lerma to pounce and stroke the ball into the empty net to open the scoring.

Pagham take county cup bragging rights

Contrasting fortunes for Chi City and Selsey

Bosham regrouped and came at Electric with intensity but left things a little stretched at the back. Scott Berridge almost benefitted from this when beating a weak offside trap but Redman redeemed himself with an excellent save.

However with 20 minutes left there was nothing he could do to prevent Berridge from firing home having evaded defensive challenges.

Bosham fought and Alex Barnes came up with a moment of magic to fire into the roof of the net to give the Robins hope but Electricity held their nerve under late pressure to record the shock win.

Next comes a tough trip to face another new team, Copthorne, who won’t make things any easier for the Robins.

Bosham: Redman, Reynolds, Briance, Bishop, Moore, Hurst, Hargreaves, Bulbeck, Barnes, Terry, Hardman. Subs: Hiscock, Desi, Smith, Penton, Lewis.

