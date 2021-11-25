Bognor Regis Town under-19s held in thrilling draw

Mike Baker’s effort goes wide. Picture by Martin Denyer

The hosts - a Chichester College side under playing under the Rocks umbrella - marched into a commanding 3-0 lead and could have added more to their advantage but failed to cash in on their dominance.

The profligacy in front of goal and the inability to hold on to the advantage cost them but, ultimately, a draw was a fair result.

Morgan Mockford-Allott, who the previous evening had played for Chichester City in their Velocity Trophy penalties win over Hanwell Town, opened the scoring after just eight minutes with a wickedly curling effort that gave the keeper no chance.

He doubled his and the home side's tally on 22 minutes with long-range pile-driver and Windsor - Cox Green Sports Academy - were reeling. To their credit, though, they rallied and created chances but couldn't make the breakthrough before the break.

Worse was to come for them after 51 minutes when Mike Baker was gifted a great chance following a well-worked free-kick on the edge of the box and he slotted home superbly.

Then a combination of a redoubling of effort and a lapse in focus from Bognor saw Windsor complete a remarkable turnaround as they clawed their way back to parity thanks to goals from Jasan Sidhu, Jack Appleton and Ben Milligan.

Baker had a glorious chance to earn a last-gasp victory after a powerful run thrust him into the box with the keeper to beat but he skewed his shot just past the post.