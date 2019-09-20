Bognor goal ace in race against time to make FA Cup trip to Dulwich Hamlet

Rocks ace Jimmy Muitt faces a race against time to be fit for Bognor's FA Cup clash at Dulwich Hamlet on Saturday -- with coach Robbie Blake saying he is hopeful the jet-heeled flyer will overcome an ankle injury.

Muitt picked up the knock during last week's 3-0 reverse at East Thurrock United in the Isthmian Premier Division and subsequently missed the 2-1 loss to Cheshunt at Nyewood Lane on Tuesday night.

Blake and the Bognor medical team assessed Muitt's fitness at training on Thursday night and have declared they won't know until a late test at Champion Hill whether or not the attacker will be able to start the game.

The Rocks travel in the hope of causing an upset against the Vanarama National League South side, who will start the match as favourites. A cup win or even a draw would boost morale within the ranks and be used as a springboard to get the dismal league form back on track.

And Blake, assistant to manager Jack Pearce, says his charges are motivated to try to rectify the recent run of poor form. He said: "We have the motivation to get a result because you only have to see how close we are to getting it right to know we are not far off at all.

"We know we will be seen as underdogs in many respects, and we can accept that because the results haven't been good enough. We need to cut out the mistakes and try to replicate the passages of play where we dominate, and do so over longer periods of the game.

"It's touch and go with Jimmy and we'll take a view once he has tested the ankle before the game but we are hopeful he can play and, as we know, that will be a huge plus because he can be a big, big player for us."