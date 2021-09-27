Bognor frustrated over loss of Leatherhead game

Bognor in action against Wingate and Finchley on Saturday / Picture: Lyn Phillips

The Tanners – bottom of the league and hammered 7-0 at Bishop’s Stortford on Saturday -- called off the game on Sunday night after the Isthmian League offered clubs the option to do so given the shortages of fuel throughout the country.

The fixture is just one of a number of games that have fallen foul in the league although other associations insist their fixtures should go ahead as planned.

Cook said: "It's incredibly frustrating because it's not the longest drive at around an hour and 20 minutes but once the league gave clubs the option to call off games then I suppose we could have predicted that some would do exactly that.

"The ironic thing is that we are still planning to travel to Leatherhead on Thursday for the young Rocks' FA Youth Cup tie -- and currently if we were to pull out of the game we would forfeit the game."